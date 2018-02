A Thai pro-democracy activist wears a t-shirt with an anti-dictator slogan and has his mouth taped as a symbolic protest against the military junta at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Police in Thailand on Saturday arrested an activist who organized a demonstration last month calling for democratic elections in the Southeast Asian country which has been ruled by a military junta since a coup in 2014.

The police arrested Ekachai Hongkangkwan on Saturday morning at his home in Bangkok, according to a statement by Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.