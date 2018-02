Thai pro-democracy demonstrators hold banners depicting military junta leader and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during a rally calling for general elections at Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Police in Thailand have arrested three more activists who organized demonstrations calling for democratic elections in the Southeast Asian country which has been ruled by a military junta since a coup in 2014.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights on Sunday said that three activists were in police custody after being detained a day earlier at the conclusion of a protest in central Bangkok.