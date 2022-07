Dozens of activists who demand democratic reforms in Thailand, including that of the monarchy, were spied on between 2020 and 2021 with Israeli spyware program Pegasus, according to a Monday report.

The independent investigation by the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, Thai law group iLaw, rights groups Digital Reach and Amnesty International, found the mobile phones of at least 30 people had been tapped by the program between October 2020 and November 2021.