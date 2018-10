Pojaman na Pombejra, (C) the ex-wife of fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and her daughters Paethongtan (L), Pinthongta (2-L) and and her son Panthongtae (R) as she arrives at the criminal court, in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 24, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

(FILE) A file photo shows Coup-ousted former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra (C) alongs with his family (L-R) his daughter Pinthongta, his wife Pojaman, youngest daughter Paethongtan and his son Panthongtae greet to media during the press conference at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai prosecutors on Wednesday indicted Panthongtae, the son of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, in a corruption case related to a loan given by the state-owned Krungthai bank between 2003 and 2004, when his father was in office.

Panthongtae, 38, appeared in the office of the Attorney General on Wednesday where he was charged with multiple charges of money laundering and later presented before an anti-corruption court in Bangkok.