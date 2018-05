A Thai pro-democracy protester is arrested by police officers during a rally calling for general elections on the day marking the fourth anniversary of the military coup at Ratchadamnoen Avenue, near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Photographers and journalists are blocked by policemen as they arrest protesters during a rally calling for general elections on the day marking the fourth anniversary of the military coup at Ratchadamnoen Avenue, near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai pro-democracy protesters shout slogans next to a police line after they were blocked from marching to Government House during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai pro-democracy protesters shout slogans as they march toward Government House during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai police blocked protesters opposing military rule from marching from Thammasat University to Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday as the country completed four years under military rule.

More than 1,000 police officers surrounded the university, trying to stop the movement of some 500 protesters who braved the rain and called for the government under Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha to hold elections, an efe-epa journalist reports.