Pro-democracy protesters look at police officers from across a barrier during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Members of Parliament attend a vote on proposed constitutional amendments at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2020. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Police vehicles fire chemical laced water cannons at pro-democracy protesters during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A caricature of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is seen on a pro-democracy protester's helmet during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A pro-democracy protester has his face rinsed as police fire tear gas and water cannon during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-democracy protesters carry an injured fellow protester as police fire tear gas and water cannon at them during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Pro-democracy protesters standing together are hit by water cannon during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A pro-democracy protester runs as police fire tear gas and water canon at them during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai student protesters called another rally on Wednesday after at least 55 people were injured, including six with gunshot wounds, in violent clashes near the capital’s parliament the previous night.

The protesters had gathered peacefully Tuesday afternoon to press for reform as lawmakers debated constitutional amendments in the riverside parliament buildings. EFE-EPA