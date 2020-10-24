While an ultimatum for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha set by Thailand's student-led pro-democracy movement was set to expire Saturday night, the government asked that parliament take the lead on finding a way out of the situation.

The ultimatum ends at 10 pm (15:00 GMT), according to the organizers of pro-democracy groups who on Wednesday gave three days for the government to comply, after eight straight days of protests. They are expected to call a new protest if the leader does not step down. EFE-EPA