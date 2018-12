Thai Raksa Chart party leader Preechapol Pongpanich (C) and party members pose for a photo during a party election meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

The leader of Thai Raksa Chart political party highlighted technology as key to Thailand's development on Thursday at the party's first meeting since the election campaign ban was lifted.

“A number of countries are becoming less developed because they fail to catch up with a myriad of technological breakthroughs nowadays, but we will never give up on this,” Preechapol Pongpanich, 38, said.