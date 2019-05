General Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya, the new queen of Thailand, during a royal ceremony to mark Chakri Memorial Day at the King Rama I Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The king of Thailand on Wednesday announced he had wed a general of his royal guard, who has now officially become the country's new queen, a few days before his upcoming coronation.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn said in a statement issued through the Royal Gazette, the royal household's official publication, that he had married his new wife – who until now served as the acting commander of the royal security command's aide-de-camp department – in accordance with law and tradition.