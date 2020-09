Thai royalists and government supporters rally in front of the Japanese Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 August 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

The representative of Royalists and government supporter, Akarakit Nunchan (C-L) holds up a letter and speaks to media before handing it to an embassy staff, in front of the Japanese Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 August 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai police guards in front of the Japanese Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 August 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Supporters of Thailand’s monarchy have embarked on an ideological counter-offensive against a pro-democracy student movement that has been demonstrating in favor of reforms in the nation since July.

Members of Thai Pakdee (“Loyal Thais”) on Monday posted a letter to the Japanese embassy in Bangkok petitioning officials to restrict the activities of anti-monarchy figure Pavin Chachavalpongpun, who lives and works in exile in Japan. EFE-EPA