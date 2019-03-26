The international observation mission granted accreditation to monitor the Mar. 24 general election in Thailand said Tuesday that although polling was generally transparent and orderly, the tabulation and consolidation of ballots were deeply flawed.
The Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL) said in a preliminary report that "voting processes on Election Day ran smoothly, albeit characterized by some variances in the implementation of procedures which did not significantly impact the quality of voter experience or the integrity of the ballot."