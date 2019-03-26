A police officer stands in front of a polling station as electoral officers count ballot papers during the general election vote counting, at a polling station in a temple in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Electoral officials count ballots after voting closed in the general election, at a polling station during a general elections at a temple in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Workers and electoral officials carry ballot boxes to storing after voting closed in the general election, at a polling station inside a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The international observation mission granted accreditation to monitor the Mar. 24 general election in Thailand said Tuesday that although polling was generally transparent and orderly, the tabulation and consolidation of ballots were deeply flawed.

The Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL) said in a preliminary report that "voting processes on Election Day ran smoothly, albeit characterized by some variances in the implementation of procedures which did not significantly impact the quality of voter experience or the integrity of the ballot."