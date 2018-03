(FILE) Natthakan Muenpol (right) and Panida Yospanya (left) pose on the campus of Burapha University in the province of Chonburi, Thailand after participating in a seminar on the fight against corruption. EFE/Gaspar Ruiz-Canela

(FILE) This photo, provided by the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) shows Natthakan Muenpol (right) and Panida Yospanya (left) posing with two awards given by the General Secretary of the PACC, Korntip Daroj, on Feb. 20, 2018. EFE/Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission

Some women have stood out, with their tenacity and courage, in their activism against corruption and human rights abuses in Thailand, a society largely dominated by men and where threats of sexual harassment often lurk.

Young Thai women like Panida Yospanya and Natthakan Muenpol are among some individuals who recently pushed back against an alleged case of corruption in a social care center where funds were allegedly stolen that were meant for people with low incomes or who have HIV.