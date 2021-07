A Thai COVID-19 patient (R) arrives to board trains bringing them back to their homeland province, at the Rangsit Train station on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 27 July 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul (C-L) and the Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob (C-R) attend a readiness check ahead of COVID-19 patients arriving to board a train bringing them back to their homeland province, at the Rangsit Train station on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 27 July 2021. Thailand's Transport Ministry, the Public Health Ministry and related agencies facilitate free trains for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, to allow them to return to their homeland provinces. They started operating the first train to seven provinces in northeastern Thailand on 27 July 2021, and will also including the country's North and South, to lower the risk of the virus being spreaded in Bangkok. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai health official (R) checks the oxygen levels of Covid-19 patients arriving to board trains bringing them back to their homeland province, at the Rangsit Train station on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 27 July 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai railway worker checks his wrist watch while waiting for COVID-19 patients arriving to board a train bringing them back to their homeland province, at the Rangsit Train station on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 27 July 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai health official waiting for the arrival of COVID-19 patients arriving to board a train bringing them back to their homeland province, at the Rangsit Train station on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 27 July 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand on Tuesday reported more than 14,000 coronavirus infections and nearly 120 deaths due to the virus as pressure on hospitals intensifies amid the country's worst so far Covid-19 outbreak.

Authorities have sounded an alert that hospitals in Bangkok were at a critical point with 100 percent occupancy. EFE