Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem al-Araibi (L) speaks to the media as he is escorted into the Criminal Court by authorities in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bahraini soccer player Hakeem al-Araibi arrived at a Bangkok court Tuesday for an extradition hearing as mounting calls demanded his release back to Australia where is a recognized refugee.

The prosecutor was to present before the judge the case against 25-year-old Araibi, who in turn would inform the magistrate of his refusal to return to Bahrain, his lawyer Natthasiri Bergman told EFE. The two countries do not have an extradition treaty.