Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha salutes during a royal ceremony to mark Chakri Memorial Day at the King Rama I Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (C) salutes next to his daughter Princess Bajrakitiyabha (L) during a royal ceremony to mark Chakri Memorial Day at the King Rama I Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 6,l 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai royal guards salute during a royal ceremony to mark Chakri Memorial Day at the King Rama I Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 6,2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun presides over a royal ceremony to mark Chakri Memorial Day at the King Rama I Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The preliminary rites of the coronation of the new King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, who ascended to the throne in Oct. 2017 after the death of his father King Bhumibo, kicked off Saturday.

The new king's proclamation is scheduled to take place between May 4 and 6.