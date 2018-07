Thai medics and soldiers evacuate one of the last two members of a child soccer team and assistant coach by a police helicopter after rescued, at a temporary pad near Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai police officers speak during a press conference during a press conference on the condition of eight boys after they were rescued from Tham Luang cave, at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai hospital staff and a police officer are seen during a press conference on the condition of eight boys after they were rescued from Tham Luang cave, at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Some of the 12 boys and their soccer coach who were rescued from a cave in northern Thailand after more than two weeks were set to meet their families on Wednesday, doctors treating the group said.

The parents of eight of the 13 rescuees will be allowed to visit their ward in the provincial hospital of Chiang Rai and talk to them from a distance of 2 meters (6.5 feet) while wearing special clothes and gloves.