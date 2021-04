People wait at Mor Chit - Bangkok Bus Terminal, amid the new wave of the coronavirus pandemic, in Bangkok, Thailand, 09 April 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand was celebrating its Buddhist New Year on Tuesday amid the strongest outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has limited festivities while authorities set up field hospitals to house those infected.

The country, which until now had kept the spread of the virus under control, registered 965 new cases Tuesday, one of the highest figures since the pandemic began. EFE