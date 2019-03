A Silkair Boeing 737 Max 8, the same type of aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on 10 March 2019, is seen on the tarmac near hangers at the Changi Airport in Singapore, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALLACE WOON

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane of travel and tourism company Tui is parked at Schiphol Airport, The Netherlands, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROBIN UTRECHT

Thai authorities announced Wednesday that it will close its airspace to Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes over security concerns after a deadly air crash in Ethiopia earlier in the week had killed all on board.

On Sunday, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane - a lower model of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 - operated by Ethiopian Airlines, had crashed, killing all 157 people on board.