Thai anti-government protesters march toward 14 October 1973 Memorial, a monument for the students killed in 1973 riots, during a rally calling to lift the section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code that criminalises lese majeste in Bangkok, Thailand, 10 December 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Detail of the legs of an anti-government protester during a rally calling to lift the section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code that criminalises lese majeste, in front of the United Nations building in Bangkok, Thailand, 10 December 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The government of Thailand has defended its lese-majeste law, which stipulates up to 15 years in prison for criticizing the royal family, after the United Nations called for its reform and cautioned against using it on pro-democracy protesters.

Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement on Saturday that the law does not curtail freedom of expression or debates over the monarchy and is equivalent to the libel law that protects any Thai citizen. EFE-EPA