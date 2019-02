Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (C) reacts to journalists as he is escorted by Thai prison officers prior an extradition hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (C) walks while escorted by Thai prison officers following an extradition hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (2-L) walks while escorted by Thai prison officers following an extradition hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thailand on Thursday denied that it alerted Bahrain of the travel plans of a refugee soccer player who has been under detention while Bangkok processes an extradition request from the Gulf nation.

Hakeem al-Araibi, who has been granted asylum in Australia, was detained on Nov. 27 upon arrival in Bangkok from Melbourne with his wife for their honeymoon after the erroneous issuance of an Interpol red notice against him and an arrest and extradition request by Bahrain.