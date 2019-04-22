A Royal Thai Navy ship pulls a 'Seastead' floating living platform to shore after dismantling and removing it from the sea, at the Andaman Sea, southeast coast of Phuket island, southern Thailand, Apr.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONGYOS PRUKSARAK

The Thai navy on Monday dismantled an illegal floating house off the southwestern coast of the country amid a manhunt by police for its two alleged proprietors, who have been accused of violating the national sovereignty, a crime punishable by death.

A police spokesperson confirmed to EFE that they had dismantled the octagonal cabin with a diameter of six meters ( 19.6 feet) that was situated in international waters at some 14 nautical miles off the southeast of Phuket island, a popular tourist destination in the Andaman Sea.