A Thai dancer wears a face mask as she performs to worship Lord Brahma, the Hindu God of creation, at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

A foreign traveler cools herself with a handheld fan as she waits for a designated hotel worker after arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 01 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Foreign tourists visit the tourist spot Temple of Dawn or Wat Arun, in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand on Friday relaxed its Covid-19 travel restrictions for international arrivals as the country recorded a record high number of daily cases amid its Omicron wave.

Travelers are now exempt from having to provide a pre-departure PCR test, although they must still quarantine for at least one night upon arrival.