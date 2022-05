Airport staff check passengers' QR codes as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan, Thailand, 01 May 2022. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

International travelers wait in line to have their papers checked as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan, Thailand, 01 May 2022. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

International travelers walk through a disease control checkpoint after landing at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan, Thailand, 01 May 2022. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Vaccinated foreigners will no longer have to serve mandatory quarantine in Thailand, the authorities said, in a move that began on Sunday to boost the tourism sector hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

However, travelers will have to undergo Covid-10 rapid tests upon their arrival.