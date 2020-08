A sign on an elevator advising people not to speak as well as markers on the floor to enforce social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a building in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai authorities announced Friday their intention to extend until Sep. 31 the state of emergency decreed to combat COVID-19, despite registering no local infections for almost three months and in the context of massive student demonstrations against the government.