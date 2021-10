A Thai immigration official on duty, wearing a face mask and a face shield, during a media preview of airport preparations ahead of the country's reopening, at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A worker takes an escalator next to a large Ramayana Giant Guardian statue wearing a face mask as part of a campaign to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan neighboring province of Bangkok, Thailand, 27 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A hotel worker prepares rooms for visitors, at a hotel in the popular tourist destination of Khao San Road in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A traveler on his way next to a large Ramayana Giant Guardian statue wearing a face mask as part of a campaign to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan neighboring province of Bangkok, Thailand, 27 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand's government has expanded its list of 46 countries and territories whose fully vaccinated residents are eligible for quarantine-free entry to 63.

From Nov. 1, fully vaccinated arrivals from the countries on the list will be required to stay their first night at an approved hotel while they undergo Covid-19 testing, and are then free to travel around the country.