Thailand on Monday kicked off its mass vaccination campaign for the general population with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid criticism and growing distrust of the government's handling of the program.
Thailand finally kicks off mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign
A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Government shows Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (L) looking at a person being vaccinated as he presides over the opening of a vaccination center set up inside the Bang Sue Grand Station, in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 June 2021. EPA-EFE/THE ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Government shows Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C-L), next to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul (C-R), presides over the opening of a vaccination center set up inside the Bang Sue Grand Station, in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 June 2021. EPA-EFE/THE ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Thailand on Monday kicked off its mass vaccination campaign for the general population with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid criticism and growing distrust of the government's handling of the program.