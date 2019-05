A Thai police officer secures the area during preliminary rites of Thai King Rama X's coronation ceremony outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai man decorates his residence to honor Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun ahead of the monarch's coronation ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Thai volunteers walk under a large protrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun ahead of the monarch's coronation ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Thailand on Friday was preparing for the weekend's upcoming coronation ceremonies amid political uncertainty following the recent elections – the first held since the 2014 coup – whose results have yet to be officially announced.

While Bangkok's old city prepared for three days of pomp, millions of Thais donned yellow shirts, as the color represents the monarch, who on Friday granted a mass royal pardon to hundreds of prisoners.