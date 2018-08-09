A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Public Relations Office shows Wild Boars soccer team coach-turned-Buddhist monk Ekapol Chantawong (L) as he receives a Thai citizen ID card from Mae Sai District Chief Somsak Kanakham (R) at the district office in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHIANG RAI PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Public Relations Office shows a member of the Wild Boars soccer team Adul Sam-on (L) as he receives a Thai citizen ID card from Mae Sai District Chief Somsak Kanakham (R) at the district office in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHIANG RAI PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Public Relations Office shows Pornchai Kamluang (L), a member of the Wild Boars soccer team as he receives a Thai citizen ID card from the Mae Sai District Chief Somsak Kanakham (R) at the district office in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHIANG RAI PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Public Relations Office shows a member of the Wild Boars soccer team Mongkol Boonpiam (L) as he receives a Thai citizen ID card from Mae Sai District Chief Somsak Kanakham (R) at the district office in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHIANG RAI PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The UN's refugee agency Thursday lauded the Thai government's granting of citizenship to three stateless boys and their soccer coach who were rescued after being trapped in a cave in northern Thailand.

"By providing these boys and their coach with citizenship, Thailand has given them the chance to both dream of a brighter future and to reach their full potential," and this in turn will pave "the way for them to achieve their aspirations and participate as full members of society to the one they belong to," said Carol Batchelor, the UNHCR's Special Advisor on Statelessness, in a statement.