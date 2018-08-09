The UN's refugee agency Thursday lauded the Thai government's granting of citizenship to three stateless boys and their soccer coach who were rescued after being trapped in a cave in northern Thailand.
"By providing these boys and their coach with citizenship, Thailand has given them the chance to both dream of a brighter future and to reach their full potential," and this in turn will pave "the way for them to achieve their aspirations and participate as full members of society to the one they belong to," said Carol Batchelor, the UNHCR's Special Advisor on Statelessness, in a statement.