(FILE) EU Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Karmenu Vella gives a press briefing in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 21, 2015 as the EU Commission has put Thailand on formal notice for not taking sufficient measures in the international fight against illegal fishing. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

UN experts Wednesday congratulated Thailand for the improvements in the fishing sector, specifically in tuna fishing, after numerous cases of human trafficking and rights abuses were documented in recent years.

"The fishery sector, and particularly the tuna industry - we were greatly impressed with the progress made. It does not mean that it is perfect, but it shows the way to go," said Dante Pesce, a UN specialist, at a conference at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand in Bangkok.