Thailand announced Friday a night curfew in Bangkok and nine other provinces among other measures at its worst moment of the pandemic, which has also worsened in the rest of the region due to the Covid-19 delta variant.
Thailand imposes night curfew in face of worsening Covid-19 outbreak
A salesperson displays fashion shoes at a shop next to other closed stores at a nearly empty shopping street in Bangkok, Thailand, 09 July 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A Thai elderly woman with underlying health conditions sits on a pushcart undergoes a COVID-19 swab test in Bangkok, Thailand, 09 July 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A Thai elderly woman undergoes a COVID-19 swab test in Bangkok, Thailand, 09 July 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
