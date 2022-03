An elephant eats corn at the Elephant Kraal Pavillion of the ancient historical city in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, 13 March 2017. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai authorities issued an arrest warrant for a wild elephant, which caused the death of a neighbor in February in Prachinburi province, 150 kilometers east of Bangkok.

The animal, 25, and known as Sidor Noke, remains "loose" in a farming area where "if it continues looking for food could attack other people again," said Amnaj Muangpang, provincial National Parks Department director.