A wooden boat loaded with Rohingya refugees sails on the Andaman sea near Koh Lanta island, Krabi province, southern Thailand, 01 April 2018 (issued 02 April 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ASSADAWUTH SUDEN BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Thai security officials stand guard as they provide food to Rohingya refugees after they were found stranded on a beach at Koh Rawi island, Satun province, southern Thailand, 11 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A boat (front) carrying 56 Rohingya refugees from Myanmmar is escorted to Kuala Kedah jetty before being handed to authorities at the Kedah Immigration Department, in Kedah State, Malaysia, 03 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER MALAYSIA OUT

The NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Friday asked the authorities of Thailand and Malaysia to welcome ships that are adrift with Rohingya refugees amid precarious conditions and lack of food. and water.

In a statement, HRW stated that since May, the Malaysian authorities have blocked the arrival of 22 boats with illegal immigrants and it is estimated that at least a hundred Rohingya have died due to the poor conditions on the boats. EFE-EPA