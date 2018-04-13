A Thai couple, bride-to-be Dueanphen Baesiw, 27, (L) kisses her groom-to-be Thanapon Kongkawinwong, 28 (R) as water is thrown at them by foreign revellers (not pictured) to celebrate their upcoming wedding, during the Songkran Festival celebrations, the Thai traditional New Year, also known as the water festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai couple, groom-to-be Thanapon Kongkawinwong, 28 (L) holds his bride-to-be Dueanphen Baesiw, 27, (R) as they are doused with water by foreign revellers to celebrate their upcoming wedding, during the Songkran Festival celebrations, the Thai traditional New Year, also known as the water festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A foreign reveller is sprayed with water during the Songkran Festival celebrations, the Thai traditional New Year, also known as the water festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai reveller is doused with water during the Songkran Festival celebrations, the Thai traditional New Year, also known as the water festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Foreign revellers battle with water during the Songkran Festival celebrations, the Thai traditional New Year, also known as the water festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

As dawn broke on Friday in Thailand, devout Buddhists headed to temples to pray, some bathed Buddha statues at home, while young men and women took over the streets to battle it out with their water pistols to celebrate the first day of the Songkran festival, that marks the beginning of the Thai new year.

In around a dozen places in Bangkok, designated water battle zones, people gathered to spray or douse each other and passers-by with chilled water from water pistols or containers like sauce pans or buckets.