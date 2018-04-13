As dawn broke on Friday in Thailand, devout Buddhists headed to temples to pray, some bathed Buddha statues at home, while young men and women took over the streets to battle it out with their water pistols to celebrate the first day of the Songkran festival, that marks the beginning of the Thai new year.
In around a dozen places in Bangkok, designated water battle zones, people gathered to spray or douse each other and passers-by with chilled water from water pistols or containers like sauce pans or buckets.