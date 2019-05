Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R) marches during a rehearsal of the land procession for the King's coronation ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE file/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Some of the MPs of Future Forward Party show the three-finger salute, as a symbol of protest, and cheer up to they party's leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, after a press conference at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Future Forward Party co-founder and leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit talks to the media during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand's Parliament will open its first session in five years on Friday with one of the leading opposition figures suspended at the last minute by the Constitutional Court.

The legislature will be formed with the takeover of 500 lawmakers of the House of Representatives (lower house) elected in the Mar. 24 elections and 250 Senators (upper house) handpicked by the military junta that has governed the country since the 2014 coup.