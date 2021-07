Thai crowds are waiting to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center, set up inside the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 July 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai health official administers a dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center, set up inside the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 July 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Buddhist monks register for vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center, set up inside the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 July 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand will impose sentences of up to two years in prison for the dissemination of false news or that create fear about Covid-19 starting Friday, amid strong criticism of the government’s management of the pandemic.

"To maintain the stability of the country ... no one will publish news, distribute or disseminate information that contains messages that scare the public or cause misunderstandings," the order published in the Royal Gazette read.