Ethnic Rohingya refugees, including children, from Myanmar wait for registration after being rescued, at an Immigration Detention center in Sadao, Songkhla province, southern Thailand, Jan. 11, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/THORANIT PIRUNLA-ONG

Thailand Monday pledged to free children detained in immigration centres amid calls by human rights organizations for them to be reunited with their families.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan presided over the signing of an agreement between several Thai agencies, including the police and ministries of Interior, Education, Health and Labour, in Bangkok, which says that Thailand will detain children only as a last resort and for the briefest possible time and only if they fail to place them with family members or in foster homes.