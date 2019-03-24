Thai workers and electoral officials carry ballot boxes to storing after voting closed in the general election, at a polling station inside a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The preliminary results for elections in Thailand, the first in the southeast Asian country after nearly five years of military rule, were postponed at the last minute by the election commission on Sunday.

After having counted over 90 percent of the votes, the chairman of the Electoral Commission, Ittiporn Boonprakong, said the preliminary results would be released on Monday morning, without explaining the delay. He also said that 65.96 percent of 51.2 million eligible voters had participated in the polls.