Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis (R) is greeted by Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as they review the honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at Government House in Bangkok, Jan.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA / POOL

Thailand's prime minister on Wednesday said the general election scheduled for Feb.24 could possibly be delayed again.

Since coming to power after a coup in May 2014, Prayut Chan-o-cha has made election announcements at least three times in the last three years to delay the polls for various reasons.