Thais wearing yellow (the color that represents the Thai Monarchy) offer food as alms to Thai Buddhist monks during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, outside the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The foreign ministry of Thailand has lodged a complaint with American television channel CBS over a reference to the Thai monarchy in an episode of a teleseries.

The Thai embassy in Washington expressed the country's concern to the producers of the series Madam Secretary over the portrayal of Thailand and its monarchy, a foreign ministry spokesperson told EFE on Monday.