A Thai pro-democracy protester light a candle as they hold a symbolic protest calling for the freedom of 14 activists who have been detained outside the police station in Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to the media during a press conference following a weekly cabinet meeting at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

The Royal Gazette of Thailand on Wednesday published two laws, signed by King Vajiralongkorn, relating to the general elections, expected to be held in the first half of 2019.

The two laws, which establish election and selection procedures for representatives, will come into effect 90 days from the day of publishing in the Royal Gazette.