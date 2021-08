A Thai health official walks inside a train carriage while waiting for Covid-19 patients to board for transport back to their home province, at the Rangsit Train station on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai health official collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing at a local community, in a bid to speed up testing to curb the rapid spreading of the pandemic, in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

A military medical official inside an army aircraft before flying Covid-19 patients back to their home provinces, at the Aviation Division Army Movement Center, in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand on Wednesday recorded new daily Covid-19 highs of 20,200 cases and 188 deaths, despite strong restrictions imposed in the outbreak epicenter Bangkok and 28 other provinces.

The outbreak, linked to the Delta variant of the virus, has led the Thai government to impose stay-at-home orders, a night curfew, travel bans, gathering limits of five people and closed restaurants, bars, parks and almost all commercial establishments.