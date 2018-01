Migrant fishermen from Myanmar on Thai fishing boats sort fish by size at the port in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand, Mar. 11, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thailand Thursday defended the progress it has made in addressing labor abuse and human trafficking in the country's fishing sector following a critical report by Human Rights Watch in the European Parliament.

Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Busadee Santipitaks, acknowledged the problems in the sector and expressed gratitude to the European Union, the International Labour Organization and nonprofit organizations for their help in fighting the widespread exploitation in the sector.