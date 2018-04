A supporter hols a banner dipicting Thai alleged lese majeste perpetrator Somyot Prueksakasemsuk after he was released from the Bangkok Remand Prison in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 April 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai alleged lese majeste perpetrator Somyot Prueksakasemsuk (C) greets his supporters as he is released from the Bangkok Remand Prison in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 April 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai alleged lese majeste perpetrator Somyot Prueksakasemsuk smiles as he is released from the Bangkok Remand Prison in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 April 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai alleged lese majeste perpetrator Somyot Prueksakasemsuk (C) walks between prison officials as he is released from the Bangkok Remand Prison in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 April 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai alleged lese majeste perpetratorSomyot Prueksakasemsuk (2-L) poses for a photograph with his daughter Prakaidao (C-R) and son Panithan (L) after he is released from the Bangkok Remand Prison in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 April 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai alleged lese majeste perpetrator Somyot Prueksakasemsuk smiles as he is released from the Bangkok Remand Prison in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 April 2018. Somyot was released on 30 April 2018 after seven years in jail. He was the ex-editor of the Voice of Thaksin magazine, and was arrested in April 2011 by authorities after being accused of publishing anti-monarchy articles. His bail requests were rejected six times before his eventual release. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai editor Somyot Prueksakasemsuk was released from prison Monday after 7 years of incarceration for two articles considered offensive to the monarchy, whose image is protected in the country under the lese majeste law, according to lawyers.

Somyot, 56, was imprisoned in 2011 after publishing two satirical texts in the now-shut down daily "Voice of Thaksin " (of which he was editor) and who, according to Thai justice, insulted King Bhumibol of Thailand who died in October 2016.