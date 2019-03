Thai Future Forward Party Co-Founder and Leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit (below, R) is surrounded by media during a press conference ahead of the final general election campaign rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar.22, 2019 EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Future Forward Party Co-Founder and Leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit gestures during a press conference ahead of the final general election campaign rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Future Forward Party Co-Founder and Leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit speaks to the media during a live interview ahead of the final general election campaign rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A supporter holds a placard of the Future Forward Party Co-Founder and Leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit during the final general election campaign rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

After spending nearly five years under military rule, Thai voters are set to elect a new government on Sunday in elections where the odds seem to be in favor of the parties supporting the junta, according to political analysts.

The polls are Thailand's first general election since a military coup in 2014 and a new constitution by the military leadership that altered the process makes it likely that the generals will retain the seat of power.