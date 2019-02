A customer adds sugar into their noodles while eating at a street food stall in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 21, 2019 (issued Feb 22, 2019). EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand is facing a problem of diabetes among children due to excessive consumption of sugar, according to medical professionals, while sugar cane burning chokes the country, which is the world's second largest exporter of sugar.

"It is a usual practice. Burning of the cane facilitates the harvest and helps us save money," Chalern, a farmer in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, told EFE.