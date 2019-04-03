Thailand police have accused an anti-junta party leader of sedition and inciting unrest, a charge the politician on Wednesday said was part of a political vendetta by the military rulers.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit of the Anakot Mai (Future Forward) - which got the third highest vote in Mar. 24 general election - confirmed that he has been summoned to answer a sedition charge in response to a complaint by the military junta that alleged him of inciting people to unrest and promoting acts of rebellion.