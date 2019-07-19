Prayut Chan-ocha smiles after the royal endorsement ceremony appointing him as Thailand's new prime minister at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, June 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/POOL

The Constitutional Court of Thailand on Friday accepted a petition against the appointment of the prime minister, which was presented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, the former military general who led the 2014 coup, contested the general elections held on Mar. 24 as nominated by Palang Pracharat - a conservative party close to the military leadership which received the highest number of votes, but came second in terms of seat share in the House of Representatives.