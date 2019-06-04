Workers labour at the construction site of Thailand's new parliament building in Bangkok, Thailand, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

In addition to the long shadow of the military junta, the democratic transition in Thailand faces a logistical hurdle: the parliament building that will house lawmakers is still a concrete skeleton after almost a decade of construction amid suspected irregularities.

The 500 lawmakers elected in the polls in March and the 250 senators handpicked by the military dictatorship met recently in the halls of the foreign ministry and an auditorium rented temporarily by the administration pending the parliament building's completion.