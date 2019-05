Thai well-wishers cheer while holding a portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun during his coronation ceremony, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The king of Thailand on Saturday underwent a formal coronation in the third year of his reign.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn had already acceded to the throne in late 2016 upon the death of his revered father, Bhumibol Adulyadej. But in Thailand, the official coronation is often held on a later date than the proclamation – for example, the previous king was crowned four years after assuming his royal duties.