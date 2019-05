A Thai well-wisher holds a portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun ahead of his coronation ceremony outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

National flags are handed out to Thai well-wishers ahead of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun's coronation ceremony outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai well-wishers hold portraits of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun ahead of his coronation ceremony outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai well-wishers arrive ahead of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun's coronation ceremony outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The king of Thailand on Sunday granted titles to members of the royal family during the second day of the three-day coronation ceremonies marking the third year of his reign.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who on Saturday had been bestowed with a spiral-shaped golden crown weighing 7.3 kilograms (16 pounds), was set to later lead a procession that will leave from Bangkok's Grand Palace at 4.30 pm (9.30 GMT) and cover a route spanning 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) while stopping at different temples.